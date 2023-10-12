Empoli-Salernitana: criticisms, considerations, facts

Stadio Castellani of Empoli, on an afternoon that seems in every way the peak of summer, rather than one of the first weeks of autumn. Yet another round of Serie A played on days and times that were unlikely to say the least (Wednesday at 6.30pm) but the response from the public was nevertheless more than satisfactory, with eight thousand present, of which one thousand came from Campania.

It is the first real survival challenge of the championship, with the Tuscans returning from the heavy 7-0 defeat suffered inOlympic against Roma and the Granata who have shown important gaps since the beginning of the championship, still failing to win the three points. I arrive there with a hint of tiredness, coming directly from Salzburg, where the cup derby took place the previous evening between the Viola of Austria and the usurpers of Red Bull, but this is another story that I will have the opportunity to tell. Going from the Austrian way of conceiving the stadium to the Italian one is always traumatic: vans scattered everywhere, stewards who ask for tickets and documents three times to justify their paltry pay and, as mentioned, truly shameful opening hours. Local football does everything to discourage the passion of its followers. A now hackneyed story, which is also weighed down like a boulder by the negligence of an ultras movement that has never been able to compactly oppose all the distortions that emerged a few decades ago.

But, I tell myself, in these cases we need to see the glass half full and think that in the stands there will still be those who have to be there and do everything to remain alongside their colours. I returned to the Castellani last year after some time, during the match against Inter. A match from which – I say it sincerely – I didn’t expect anything and in which, instead, I had the opportunity to see the important generational change undertaken by the Marathonwith the Ultras Empoli to embody its features and, more generally, a united and lively sector, to which even today there will be very little to attribute during the ninety minutes. Sandwiched between some of the largest regional football powers, small in size and certainly not capable of recalling the exotic charm of the surrounding towns (after all, we are in Tuscany, parochial rivalries materialize even just a few meters away), Empoli can counting on a respectable ultras tradition and seeing new talent reveal themselves behind the banners, their attempt to give life and oxygen back to local organized support, leaves me with a good feeling. The new generations are too often accused of not wanting to sacrifice themselves and of having labile or watered-down values. It could (and should) be discussed, but in this case I would like to underline how the insignia of the blue and white supporters are always present, everywhere and in any case, in compliance with a Curvaiola tradition which has been the same for over thirty years. And at home, for some time now, the drive of a few years ago has been rediscovered.

Of course, everyone has to deal with the repression and limitations that now crush Italian football from north to south. Once upon a time this type of match would have been the stage for smoke bombs, torches and choreographic shows which, all things considered, were considered normal for every match. Today it is difficult to immediately light and hide a pyrotechnic object, not to mention the difficulty in bringing inside even the simple and traditional material for cheering. When we point the finger at the new generations, let’s also remember this. Otherwise it is too easy to pin down stars of merit for a now distant past.

When the referee blows the whistle for the start of hostilities, the groups of Sud Salerno have yet to make their entrance, which will take place after about ten minutes, completing the scenario in the stands. I have expressed myself many times about the boys from Salerno in recent years. I know their qualities and virtues, but above all the infinite numerical and singing potential they have at their disposal. Yet, no one should hold it against me, I feel like making some criticisms towards them: if from a presence point of view there is very little to say (in a thousand on Wednesday afternoon, just the umpteenth confirmation of how much Salerno is attached to the own team) in terms of support performance It’s quite fluctuating. You can sense all the discontent and concern reigning around Paulo Sousa’s team, who had started the season not even very covertly aiming for a quiet salvation and who, at least in the first few outings, instead seem to be having huge difficulties. However, without wanting to play the Devil’s advocate, I would also like to say that more often than not the fan is really too rash in his assessments (and also in his objections). The championship has shown us to be long and full of sudden changes in the rankings and results. I understand the intention to act as a sentinel and prevent rather than cure, but I find it a little inappropriate that this would have a negative impact on typhoid. Let’s be clear: we are not talking about a zero performance on the report card, but certainly subpar. In addition to some good peaks, the Granata are hardly able to raise the decibels and show intensity, something that a fan base like the one from Salerno not only has in their DNA, but rightly holds up as a source of pride. I believe that the disposition of those present was also penalized, with many people placed in the lateral “petal”, rather than compactly filling the central one.

As for the hosts: as mentioned, they are the protagonists of a good display of support. The tandem Desperados/Ultras Empoli seems to have oiled the mechanisms perfectly and practically almost all of the Lower Marathon positioned behind the ultras, she follows the choirs and gets involved with the groups. Paradoxical speech and which will perhaps provoke some apotropaic gestures among the Empoli ranks: I am more than convinced that the icing on the cake for these guys would be to return for a few years to compete with historically rival places and more genuine away games compared to the now boring and monotonous Rome, Milan, Naples and so on. Comparison creates enthusiasm and lights the spark of proselytism and aggregation, especially when you are young and want to go over the top. Recent history is clear: those who for one reason or another have found themselves having to start from the bottom have emerged improved and strengthened. The ultras movement is fueled by sporting results, this is undoubted, but also by comparisons and heartfelt trips. Maybe the people of Empoli will not – historically – be a purely turbulent or uncomfortable group of fans, but they have always carried the same path at home and away, regardless of everything, which as far as I’m concerned earns them a certain respect within a world where many beat their chest with pride after a couple of seasons done well, only to then disappear into thin air, perhaps with much larger and potentially productive cities and catchment areas behind them.

For the sporting news, the Azzurri won their first three points of the championship thanks to a goal scored in the first half by Baldanzi. A success that makes me rejoice supporter home, while it sends the Salerno players into a rage, who visibly contest their team after the final whistle. Contrasting moods, which put the final point on a challenge which nevertheless offered important food for thought in the curve-making field. After all, all things considered, when competing teams are based on constant and long-standing ultras thinking, there are always topics to explore and, as in this case, possible criticisms to highlight. My day is also coming to an end and all I have to do is find my way home to enjoy a well-deserved – albeit brief – rest. There will be time and opportunity to find both groups of fans on my path, real immovable pieces in the complex and infinite national ultras mosaic.

Text by Simone Meloni

Photo Prospero Scollini

