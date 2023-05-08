Empoli Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Empoli and Salernitana

The balance between Empoli and Salernitana is in perfect balance in Serie A, thanks to one win for each side and three draws; in these meetings, neither team managed to keep a clean sheet. There Salernitana is unbeaten in two away matches against Empoli in Serie A (one win, one draw); both teams found the goal in these two matches (seven total goals: 3.5 average per match). There Salernitana has remained unbeaten in only two of its eight Serie A away games against Tuscan teamsand exactly the two in the series played against Empoli: a 3-2 success on 14 February 1999 and a 1-1 draw on 14 May 2022.Empoli have won all of their last three Serie A matches played on Mondays, without conceding a goal, that’s the same number of hits they had in all of their previous 14 top-flight matches on this day of the week (D4, L7); on the other hand, the Salernitana closed four of the five matches played on Monday in a draw in the competition (one defeat). After the success against Bologna in the most recent match, theEmpoli could win two matches in a row in Serie A for the first time since last January (against Sampdoria and Inter in that case). Salernitana have drawn all of their last five Serie A away games and can become the third team in the three-point-to-win era to record six consecutive “X” away from home, after Inter (between October and December 2004) and Lazio (between January and March 2016). There Salernitana is unbeaten in 10 Serie A matches (2 wins, 8 draws), in the same period (since February 26) only Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen in addition to the grenade have not lost even once in the big five European leagues. The curiosity: Nicolò Cambiaghi (December 2000) is the youngest Italian player to have scored five goals in this Serie A; four of his five goals in this league have come in 2023.