Empoli party at Castellani. Paolo Zanetti’s team manages to beat Sassuolo thanks to Baldanzi’s goal in the 64th minute. Race blocked and physical from the start, in which Empoli pushes more. Sassuolo relies on the restarts of the rediscovered Traorè, who, however, cannot find the spark. Pinamonti is isolated forward, much more active Satriano and Lammers who, taking over from Destro, injured at the start of the game, close to scoring in the first half. The second half begins without emotion until Satriano reaches the bottom and puts a ball in tow towards the center of the area on which Baldanzi pounces, who looks at Consiglio and with the tip puts the 1-0. Sassuolo tries to react but Empoli holds up and conquers a fundamental victory to get away from the hot zone and reach twelfth place in the standings, except one from Dionisi’s neroverdi.