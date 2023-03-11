I am 27 the previous ones between the two teams in Serie A: 7 wins for Empoli, 9 draws and 11 matches won by Udinese. THE friulani has won two of the last four races in Serie A against Empoli (D1, L1), having only achieved one win in the previous five (D1, L3). Empoli have won all of their last three home games against Udinese; only once have they recorded four successive home wins against a single opponent in their history in the competition: against Cagliari, between 1998 and 2007. Fun fact: the Empoli has scored 12 goals with players born since the 2000s in this Serie A, only Juventus (15) has more.

Where to see Empoli-Udinese on TV

The match between Empoli and Udinese valid for the 26th day of Serie A will be broadcast Saturday 11 March at 3pm live on app on DAZNavailable in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.