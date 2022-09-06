Salernitana and Empoli share the stakes. 2-2 which satisfies the Tuscans more, able to react blow for blow and always stay in the game. Exactly what Zanetti had asked for on the eve of the match. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

An Empoli with personality and character. Gone in advantage, suffered the comeback, did not disunite and went in search of a draw, not settling even in the final going close to the 3-2 shot. Matter of mentality. “This point has an important value because it arrived on a very difficult field, at Arechi it will be difficult for everyone. I’m sorry because I saw a team with two faces and an extraordinary first half but we did not consolidate what we produced. The return of Salernitana was predictable but I really liked the reaction of character to go there and take the point while always remaining inside the game “.

A profoundly different Empoli. Last year he won or lost. This season he draws often. And Zanetti hits the fourth consecutive useful result. He reassembled but for the first time also able to reassemble. And finally even the forwards have found the goal. “Ours is a path, we will gradually reach a full result. Before this match no striker had found the way to the net, but this time we managed it with both strikers. The important thing is to continue to believe in the goodness of what we do and in our game proposal by continuing to always try to play the game. It is important to think as a team because in the end I am convinced that we will find these points. For the future I am very confident also because we must also put condition the newcomers. And then we managed to launch another young player, we care a lot. Now Roma awaits us but every match is a chance to score points. We will play respecting the strength of the opponent but without giving up our identity “.