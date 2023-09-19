Home » Empoli, Zanetti sacked: Andreazzoli returns to the bench
The first bench of the 2023-24 Serie A is missing. It is that of Paolo Zanetti’s Empoliwho paid for a disastrous start to the season with four knockouts out of four in the league (five also counting the elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of Cittadella), with a run of 14 goals conceded and only one done, and after the disastrous 7-0 collected by Roma in the last round. In his place Andreazzoli, who had already led Empoli in three different moments of his career: the last throughout 2021-22, closing the season as a newly promoted player in Serie A in 14th place and handing over the bench – the following year – to Paolo Zanetti.

Andreazzoli IV

Zanetti had started his adventure in Empoli in 2022-23, leading the club from the start of the season in place of Aurelio Andreazzoli: 14th place finish and salvation. For him a balance of ten wins, thirteen draws and twenty-one knockouts in forty-four matches in charge. Andreazzoli instead returns home: after many years in Roma (with 17 interim roles in 2013), Empoli was his first team as head coach in 2017-18, con promotion from B to A as a substitute. The next year it was returned in charge after the dismissal in favor of Iachini, but without managing to achieve salvation. Therefore the aforementioned 2021-22 as ultima experience. Soon the penultimate.

