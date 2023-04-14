Empowered by the Asian Games, campus handball has grown from a start to an army

2023-04-14 10:34:24





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Ma Biru

Recently, the 2023 4th Hangzhou Youth Handball Championship primary school competition was held at the Sports Center of Zhejiang Gongshang University, the handball stadium of the Asian Games. A total of 15 units and more than 600 athletes participated in the primary school competition. The Hangzhou Handball Championship started after the establishment of the Hangzhou Handball Association in 2020. From the initial two teams, it has grown to more than 50 teams in elementary schools alone.

The most exciting competition was between Binhe Primary School and Xuezheng Primary School. Binhe Primary School is one of the earliest schools in Hangzhou to develop handball. There are 4 teams in the school, and a school-level handball league is held every year. After several years of development, the established strong teams have also seen that the level of other schools is getting higher and higher. According to Liu Xiaohui, head coach of Binhe Elementary School Handball Team, each school played at a professional level in this competition. In the past 4 years, the coaching level has been greatly improved, and the game has become more exciting.

The handball team of Xuezheng Elementary School, which had a fierce competition with Binhe Elementary School that day, was a team that emerged from among the many teams. According to Qi Hongmei, president of the Hangzhou Handball Association, Xuezheng Primary School is the only elementary school in Hangzhou that has received support from the Education Bureau and the Sports Bureau to support the development of handball events. The school is located next door to Zhejiang Gongshang University, the handball venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games. There are Xuezheng kindergartens, primary schools and junior high schools on Tingtao Road where the school is located. It is also a long-term plan to apply for handball as a school feature. Liu Shifan, the vice-principal of Xuezheng Primary School, said that these three schools can be said to have the right time, place and people. Create handball characteristics, from early childhood to elementary school, junior high school, continuous guidance and training can enable children to have a long-term development in this project. At present, Xuezheng Primary School is not only a reserve base for handball talents in Hangzhou, but also a model school for handball in Hangzhou.

Liu Xiaohui, the handball coach of Binhe Elementary School, said that handball is a throwing event that integrates running and jumping, which is very suitable for children. “From the past five years of our development, after the students under the fourth grade have undergone handball training, even if they switch to basketball and football in the fifth and sixth grades, they can adapt and switch easily. It can be said that handball is the foundation of many sports.”

Qi Hongmei said that at present, there are more and more participating schools every year, and many schools are actively applying for handball to enter the campus. At the same time, the association voluntarily organizes training courses for coaches every year, and carries out activities such as school guidance and ball delivery. According to the current development trend, the number of participating teams in next year’s championship will double. At that time, the scale and duration of the competition will be further expanded.