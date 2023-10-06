Empowering National Fitness: The Rise of Smart Gyms during the Hangzhou Asian Games

Title: Hangzhou Asian Games Boost National Fitness with Outdoor Smart Gym Featuring Innovative Technology

Hangzhou, China – As the Hangzhou Asian Games fervor continues, sports and fitness have emerged as a new trend in the city, with the outdoor smart gym located near the Hangzhou Xihu District Culture and Sports Center becoming a popular choice among locals and tourists alike. Additionally, an Asian Games viewing space has been set up in the outdoor public area, allowing citizens and visitors to watch the performances of their favorite athletes on a large screen.

Featuring 8 smart fitness projects and 5 traditional fitness projects, the outdoor smart gym offers a wide range of exercises to cater to people of different fitness levels and preferences. Some of the highlights include physical testing booths, high pull presses, upper limb flexion and extension, chest push and rowing, abdominal back muscles, squats and calf raises, leg flexion and extension, and smart racing cars. The inclusion of traditional fitness projects, such as triple parallel bars, ensures that individuals can choose exercises according to their liking.

The standout feature of this smart gym is the utilization of face recognition technology to create personalized fitness accounts for citizens. Through the WeChat applet, users can access their personal test data, training data, and receive customized exercise plans, guidance, and dietary suggestions. By analyzing information such as gender, age, physical fitness, and muscle strength, cloud computing enables the gym to provide a scientifically designed exercise coaching program tailored to each individual’s needs.

The outdoor smart gym also offers online and offline competition modes to enhance motivation and engagement. Participants can engage in one-minute races on the high pull and press trainer, and opt for live competition, online competition, or challenge modes on the smart racing cars. Whether competing against friends offline or challenging fellow fitness enthusiasts online, citizens can push their limits and strive for personal achievements. The smart racing cars even provide an avenue for national online competitions, allowing enthusiasts from across the country to compete against each other.

The equipment at the outdoor smart gym has been specifically developed based on scientific fitness concepts and professional sports technology. With adjustable resistance levels and two-way safety resistance, these machines minimize the risk of sports injuries caused by inertia, ensuring a safe and effective workout for users.

The establishment of this outdoor smart gym not only serves as a warm gesture to welcome the Hangzhou Asian Games but also aligns with the national fitness movement. This initiative fills the long-standing gap in outdoor fitness equipment in the surrounding areas, providing citizens with an additional fitness and entertainment venue. Visitors can enjoy this free and open fitness facility while receiving scientifically backed exercise guidance and personalized fitness plans.

In line with the objective of utilizing urban space to promote national fitness, various regions in Zhejiang province have taken advantage of river green spaces and spaces under bridges in urban and rural areas to create embedded sports venues. This allows for accessible fitness areas in “every corner,” encouraging people to embrace a healthier lifestyle while appreciating the beauty of their surroundings.

With the combination of technology-driven fitness equipment and a commitment to promoting national fitness, Hangzhou is carving a path towards a healthier society that benefits all.

