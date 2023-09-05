Empowering Xinjiang Teenagers: Unlocking the Path to Ice and Snow Dreams

Title: Xinjiang Teenagers Pursue their Dreams of Ice and Snow with Multiple Support Systems

By Sun Zhe

In the northwest corner of China, Xinjiang teenagers are finding multiple ways to pursue their dreams of ice and snow. A shining example is Aibek Choletibek, a 13-year-old who has already achieved numerous accolades in just two years on the ski field. Earlier this year, he won first place in Group B in the youth cross-country skiing competition of the first Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Winter Games.

Aibek proudly attributes his success to his physical fitness, technique, dedication, and hard work. He was scouted by a coach from the Burqin County Amateur Sports School in Xinjiang, Yerlebek Mulatihan, who recognized his potential. Despite living in a small town at the foot of the Altai Mountains, Aibek crafted his own wooden skis to practice at home. His passion for skiing inspires his friends, and he dreams of representing China in the Winter Olympics.

The Altay region, blessed with abundant ice and snow resources, has been ramping up efforts since 2017 to promote ice and snow sports due to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. This has led to the construction of ice and snow sports venues, facilities, and the establishment of professional ski resorts and skating rinks. Among them is the Burqin County Amateur Sports School, which has played a key role in fostering the growth of local teenagers’ participation in ice and snow sports.

An outstanding feature of the initiative is that ice and snow sports equipment is provided for free by the government, eliminating financial barriers for aspiring athletes. Aibek’s growth as an athlete has been remarkable, with his participation in competitions expanding across Xinjiang within just two years. He is constantly driven to improve by analyzing his competitors’ strengths and focusing on his own shortcomings.

The efforts of Aibek and his friends have caught the attention of several industry professionals in China. Jilin Province has been actively collaborating with the Altay region, taking advantage of its expertise in supporting Xinjiang and providing coaching support to local ice and snow talents. This year, the national cross-country skiing champion demonstrated essential movement techniques, further enhancing the knowledge of local coaches and young athletes.

Developing the correct concept of exercise is crucial to ensure progress and safety. At the 2023 “Sports Community” Sports Charity Carnival in Burqin, Li Yanhu, director of the Sports Health Medicine Research Center of the Institute of Sports Medicine of the General Administration of Sport of China, emphasized the importance of scientific sports and protection methods. Mastering these techniques is vital as ice and snow sports often push individuals to their limits.

Despite living in the northwest corner of the country, Aibek continues to receive support from various organizations and has set his sights on the Beijing Winter Olympics. As he diligently trains and maintains his physical fitness, he looks up to renowned athlete Dinigel, who hails from Altay. Aibek firmly believes that he will soon realize his dream of representing China in the Winter Olympics.

With multiple avenues of support, Xinjiang teenagers like Aibek are embracing the opportunities presented to them and advancing in their pursuit of ice and snow dreams. Their determination and passion demonstrate how these initiatives are fostering a strong culture of winter sports in the region, promising a bright future for ice and snow activities.