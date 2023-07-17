Home » End! Not yet? And now? Djokovic and Alcaraz decorated Wimbledon with a surreal affair
At first it seemed like a straightforward matter. Novak Djokovic stormed to his 24th Grand Slam title in style, taking the first set 6-1 in 35 minutes. However, the reigning world number one did not allow herself to be broken, Alcaraz took the second set in a dramatic tiebreak 7:6.

The fantastic tennis of today’s best players continued in the third set and developed much better for the sixteen-year-younger Spaniard. He took his opponent’s first serve and quickly took a 3:1 lead. But then a game took place that the spectators at the All England Club will not forget for a long time.

If some fans left the TV screens before the fifth game, in which Djokovic was serving, and returned almost half an hour later, they probably couldn’t believe their eyes. The scoreboard still showed the same status, namely 3:1 to the gams for the Spaniard.

The fifth game offered thirteen matches, seven break point opportunities for Alcaraz, the Serb could defend his game six times, but not once did he succeed. After an incredible 27 minutes of play, the 20-year-old world number one took Djokovic’s serve again, led the set to a 6:1 win and a 2:1 lead in sets. It was one of the longest games in Wimbledon history.

The native of Belgrade withstood the moment of crisis, won the fourth set 6:3 and sent the match to a decisive battle. This became the real climax of a fantastic match.

The decisive moment came in the third game, when the twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion lost serve, Alcaraz, on the other hand, did not hesitate, he won the set 6:4 and is celebrating his second title from the big four tournaments.

