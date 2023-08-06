End of career for Gigi Buffon – Superman no longer flies

Status: 08/03/2023 4:35 p.m

They called him Superman: Gianluigi Buffon was an exceptional goalkeeper, one of the best of his time. Now he stops. About an unusual career, titles and scandals.

At the very end of a long journey, when Gianluigi Buffon announced the end of his career after 28 years as a professional, there was of course pathos. On Wednesday (08/02/2023) Buffon posted a video on social networks, again he flies and parries, he laughs and cheers. Once again, he’s Superman, the heroic character that fans have often compared him to. It’s a journey through three decades, and it’s also a farewell video. Superman no longer flies.

Buffon, 45, was actually under contract at AC Parma in Serie B until 2024, the club where he started his career and to which he returned two years ago. But the end is determined by someone like Buffon himself. He wrote: “That’s it, guys! You gave me everything, I gave you everything. We made it together.”

And that’s how it ends, the career of a goalkeeper who wasn’t allowed to be one at first, and then for many years was one of the best in his position, maybe the best for a while. Buffon was nobody like Manuel Neuer, no virtuoso on the ball. He was an old-school goalkeeper, his greatest strength was reflexes. With them he brought opposing footballers to despair.

Buffon’s story tells of titles, but also of tears, sadness, defiance

Buffon has played for Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He has played over 1,000 competitive games, won more than 30 titles and the championship ten times alone. The only thing missing is the Champions League: he was in the final three times and never won. Buffon has played 176 international matches for Italy, participated in five world championships and won the world championship once.

Gianluigi Buffon with the World Cup

But goalkeeper Buffon’s story is not one that was all about titles. She also talks about scandals, bets and a high school diploma without a high school diploma. From a jersey number that caused some trouble. And from a world star who suffered from panic attacks and depression at times during his career.

It was with Cameroon’s N’Kolo that Buffon’s goalkeeping journey began

In the summer of 1990, when the World Cup took place in Italy, Buffon was twelve, he was already playing football, only he wasn’t in goal, he was a midfielder. In any case, he watched in front of the television as Cameroon’s national team surprised the football world with goalkeeper Thomas N’Kolo. His family later told the story many times: how Buffon admired N’Kolo. How he cried when Cameroon was eliminated. How he then preferred not to be a midfielder, but a goalkeeper.

They weren’t too keen on his club, so Buffon made the move, he just became a goalkeeper somewhere else. He won’t regret it. He made his debut for Parma, at that time an important club in Italy, at the age of 17. Roberto Baggio, Paolo Maldini, George Weah played for opponent AC Milan, they were the really big names. But Buffon held strong, he didn’t concede a goal. That’s how it started.

Gianluigi Buffon in a Serie A match for Parma

When Buffon’s jersey number caused trouble

Later, when Buffon was already Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper and also international goalkeeper, sometimes it wasn’t just about his saves. Once he wanted a different jersey number and decided on a double zero. That, Buffon saw, should stand for two eggs, a sign of special masculinity. The club refused, but Buffon already had a new idea: the number 88, four balls.

Only the double eight is a popular symbol of the right-wing extremist scene, a code for HH, for: Heil Hitler. Didn’t go down well at all. Buffon said he knew nothing about it. He said: “Who suspects that behind this number there is a tribute to Hitler? Only Nazis really know that.”

The question of whether he really was so ignorant has subsequently been the subject of much discussion. He himself stuck to his portrayal, but not only was the story quite a nuisance, it also cast a shadow over his athletic achievements.

But that’s how it was with Gianluigi Buffon, he wasn’t free from contradictions. He did his civilian service in a center for drug addicts, and later became involved in social projects, for example with a well construction project in Cameroon. And not only once did Buffon step in when Italy’s fans booed their opponents during the anthem at international matches.

Buffon had a high school diploma but no high school diploma

A few years ago, when Buffon was no longer a young goalkeeper and the trouble about the jersey number was more than a decade ago, he gave an interview to “SPIEGEL”. It had been just a few weeks since Italy’s Buffon failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. It would have been his sixth World Cup, no footballer had ever managed that. But nothing came of it.

So Buffon spoke about his disappointment, but he also spoke about mistakes and how to deal with them. Because he made mistakes. Once, back in the last millennium, Buffon had wanted to enroll in law school. But the high school diploma he presented was a fake. Apparently he left school before he could graduate from college.

Buffon said: “If you make mistakes, you have to pay for them”

And when Italy’s football was rocked by a tampering scandal in 2006, Buffon was also initially suspected. But the allegations were not substantiated. Later it was said that Buffon had lost almost 1.5 million euros in football bets. Apparently he had only bet on foreign leagues and at a time when professional footballers were not yet forbidden to do so. He has always denied the allegations.

When “SPIEGEL” asked Buffon about all this, about the fake high school diploma and also about the bets, he said: “If you make mistakes, you have to pay for them.”

It’s the other side of a goalkeeper they called Superman, who won almost everything and sometimes missed. One can only wish Italian football that Buffon has learned from its mistakes. That his role in the manipulation scandal has also been fully worked out.

Because apparently Buffon will remain in football, at least that’s what the Italian media are reporting. According to this, Buffon should become the head of the national team delegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

