End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the knee during the barrage against Lyon (25-32), Jandré Marais, released in the 35th minute of play, could end his career prematurely. The South African was injured in the play-off match, like last year, and was therefore unable to play in the Top 14 semi-final with Union Bordeaux-Bègles (24-13 defeat against Stade Rochelais on Saturday). Victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the knee, he will be away from the field for many months.