End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the knee during the barrage against Lyon (25-32), Jandré Marais, released in the 35th minute of play, could end his career prematurely. The South African was injured in the play-off match, like last year, and was therefore unable to play in the Top 14 semi-final with Union Bordeaux-Bègles (24-13 defeat against Stade Rochelais on Saturday). Victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the knee, he will be away from the field for many months.
According to our information, Jandré Marais (34 years old on June 14) would even think about ending his career. Normally under contract until June 2024, which was to be his last season, the second-line, who arrived at UBB in 2013, could decide to say stop.