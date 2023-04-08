Eighth in the Championship and virtually qualified for the play-offs, the Chorale de Roanne will have to end the season without one of its executives. Maxime Roos was seriously injured on Friday, during the home defeat against Bourg-en-Bresse (108-111), and suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon, according to the club. The winger is logically forfeited for the end of the season and Jean-Denys Choulet, his coach, has gone in search of a medical joker.