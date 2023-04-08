Home Sports End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim of a ruptured Achilles tendon
End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim of a ruptured Achilles tendon

End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim of a ruptured Achilles tendon

Eighth in the Championship and virtually qualified for the play-offs, the Chorale de Roanne will have to end the season without one of its executives. Maxime Roos was seriously injured on Friday, during the home defeat against Bourg-en-Bresse (108-111), and suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon, according to the club. The winger is logically forfeited for the end of the season and Jean-Denys Choulet, his coach, has gone in search of a medical joker.

Roos (2.02m, 28 years old, 1 selection) was playing his first season in Roanne, coming from Bourg-en-Bresse. Trained in Boulogne-Levallois, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds this season. With a sparkling award-winning address (48.4%), the best mark in the Championship, among players who have attempted at least 50 three-point shots. Roanne has a victory ahead of Gravelines, the first not qualified for the play-offs.

