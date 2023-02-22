Home Sports End of the Six Nations Tournament for Tom Curry (England)
Just back from a previous tear in the right thigh contracted against Harlequins, January 8, Tom Curry will again be away from the field. The third-line England international from Sale has suffered another injury, this time to the left thigh, and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, his club announced on Wednesday. He will therefore be forfeited for the rest of the Six Nations Tournament.

The 24-year-old had once hoped to return to the Rose fifteen against Wales on Saturday (5:45 p.m.). In his absence, his twin brother Ben Curry will line up in his post against the Welsh.

