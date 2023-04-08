The white club wants the Italian coach for next season as they do not trust Chus Mateo to renew the team

Scariolo is willing to return to Madrid, although he should leave the Spanish team after the World Cup

Real Madrid is already negotiating with the Italian Sergio Scariolo to take the reins of the white team next season and throw out Chus Mateo, who has served as a ‘bridge’ coach between the dismissal of Pablo Laso and the arrival of Scariolo.

The white team would already be speaking with the still coach of Virtus Bologna to join next yearafter the World Cup dispute, according to some journalistic sources. There is a regulation that prohibits the Spanish coach from coaching an Endesa League team

And it is that the Spanish coach is going to direct Spain in the World Cup next summerwhich would be his last service to the Spanish Basketball Federation to later be released and start his new stage at the white club.

Scariolo wants to come back

Apparently, the president of the FEB, Jorge Garbajosa is aware of the situation and would not have put any impediment to him signing with the Madrid team.

Scariolo, who has not been able to qualify Virtus Bologna for the Euroleague play-offs, He welcomes returning to Spain to train Madrid, in a new project where he would have absolute freedom to shape the squad that requires generational changes.

The 62-year-old transalpine coach has already coached Madrid from 1999 to 2002. He has also coached teams like BAskonia, Unicaja, Khimki, Milan and has been an assistant coach in Toronto Raptors.

With the Spanish team he has won four gold medals in Eurobasketsone gold in the 2019 World Cup and two silver in Olympic Games. His goal is to end his career with the national team with a new medal.