Endler, Katoto, Mead, Miedema: these stars who will not be at the World Cup

Endler, Katoto, Mead, Miedema: these stars who will not be at the World Cup

On July 8, Bayern Munich announced the sad news for their defender Carolin Simon, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in her left knee during the preparation match against Zambia (2-3). “It’s a shame that three of our best players – Simon, Giulia Gwinn and Linda Dallmann – are missing the World Cup through injury. The German ranks are not the only ones cut off from key elements.

The French will play the World without Delphine Cascarino, Griedge Mbock, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Amandine Henry – all holders – nor Oriane Jean-François. England will do without Beth Mead or Leah Williamson, great architects of the European title won at home last year, but victims of the curse of the Crusaders. Partner of Mead in club and in life, the Dutch Vivianne Miedema was entitled to it a few weeks after her. Same verdict for the Americans Catarina Macario, Tobin Heath and Christen Press, or the Canadian Janine Beckie.

To these injuries are added the able but discarded players, starting with the Italian Sara Gama, emblematic captain sacrificed to make way for young people. Against a background of rebellion, the Spaniards will do without Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, while Hervé Renard did not retain Kheira Hamraoui with the Blues. Other stars didn’t even have the chance to qualify, such as OL’s Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler or Scottish gem Erin Cuthbert.

