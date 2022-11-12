Endrick: “I’m worth a lot, but I’d give it for a pizza. And with the girls …”

He is 16 and has a 60 million release clause. He is the youngest scorer in the history of Palmeiras and for him Real, Psg and Chelsea have already moved. “I train from 9 to noon and then in the afternoon. I study English and I have a private physiotherapist, but I would like to go to school and eat sweets”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

