Enel X, Europe’s largest photovoltaic plant in Fiumicino

Enel X, leader in the sustainable energy sector, announces an innovative project that will bring the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant ever built in a European airport to Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino. This ambitious project was awarded to Enel X after a European public tender called by Aeroporti di Roma, and will be carried out in collaboration with Circet, a company specializing in the development of cutting-edge infrastructure.

The photovoltaic plant will be built parallel to runway number 3 of Fiumicino airport, covering an impressive area of ​​340,000 m2. Equipped with a capacity of 22 MWp, the plant will produce approximately 32 GWh of renewable energy per year, significantly contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. It is expected that once operational and fully operational, the plant will avoid the emission of over 11,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, representing an important turning point in the transition towards a low-emissions future.

The project also includes the installation of a storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh, based on electric vehicle batteries that have reached their second life cycle. This smart storage system will help cover the airport’s evening energy demand peaks, ensuring efficient energy management and greater system resilience.

The works for the construction of the photovoltaic plant will begin by the end of 2023 and are expected to be completed during 2024. Francesco Venturini, head of Enel X, underlined the importance of this collaboration and declared: “The construction of the new photovoltaic plant, the largest in Europe, represents a significant step in our consolidated collaboration with Aeroporti di Roma. Thanks to our leadership in the creation of advanced technologies in the energy sector, we will contribute significantly to the reduction of emissions from Fiumicino Airport, further consolidating its position of excellence worldwide”.

This pioneering project demonstrates Enel X’s commitment to promoting innovation in the sustainable energy sector, bringing environmental benefits and contributing to the creation of a greener and more resilient future for airports and surrounding communities. The implementation of large-scale photovoltaic plants such as this one represents an important step towards decarbonising the aviation sector and achieving international targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.