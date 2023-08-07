England ahead of World Cup Round of 16 vs Nigeria: All eyes on Lauren James

Status: 07.08.2023 06:24

Just over nine months ago, Lauren James wore the jersey of the “Lionesses” for the first time. But she is already the great attacking hope of the English women. Before the round of 16 on Monday (07.08.2023, 9.30 a.m. CEST, live stream on sportschau.de) against Nigeria, the 21-year-old will be overwhelmed with praise and expectations. Will she be the new superstar in women’s soccer?

Brazil’s icon Marta – eliminated. Germany’s top player Alexandra Popp – eliminated. US superstar Megan Rapinoe – retired and far from former form. Other players are coming into focus at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand: Lauren James, for example. The 21-year-old could become the decisive force again in Monday’s round of 16 between England and Nigeria. To the X factor. To the match winner.

As in the group stage, when she decided the game against Denmark with her goal to make it 1-0. Or like against China, when she was involved in five goals in the 6-1 win. She made two of them herself and prepared three.

James already better than Shearer, Rooney and Beckham

In the game against China, the attacker shot herself into the history books: no English footballer or footballer had previously scored five points in a World Cup game. Not Alan Shearer, not Wayne Rooney, and not David Beckham, to name a few top male stars. Beckham was definitely impressed by James’ World Cup appearance: “Great goal” the now 48-year-old let his almost 82 million followers know in an Instagram story after James’ winning goal against Denmark.

“She will shine on the big stage”

“Is that really real?” James wondered when she saw the Beckham post. But not only the former midfielder, with whom James does not share the position but the popular shirt number 7, praises the powerful attacker in the highest tones. “She lit up the world, it’s fantastic to see. This player will have a great career,” says 90-time former international Faye White. “She will go her way and shine on the big stage,” said Emma Hayes, James’ club coach at Chelsea, on British radio station talkSPORT.

“Our cheat code in every game”

For England’s European champion of 2022, the injured “Lionesses” captain Leah Williamson, James is “our cheat code in every game” at the World Cup – a tool that usually takes your own skills to a new level in computer games. The British football magazine “FourFourTwo” even emphasizes: “Lauren James will change women’s football forever”, because: “It looks like she’s playing with a controller that has more buttons than the others. ” And the respected “The Athletic” headlined: “This is Lauren James – the future best player in the world.”

What makes James so strong?

Did James deserve all the credit? What makes the 14-time England international so exceptional? England’s national coach Sarina Wiegman praised after the China game: “She did special things. She literally flew over the pitch.” Already after the Denmark game, the team boss emphasized that James could find creative solutions, especially against tight defenses.

“She has great technical ability,” says teammate Rachel Daly. “In training, she always shines with those wonderful goals.” Former England captain White praised the coolness of the World Cup debutant: “It’s great to see the overview she has and how she can calm the game.” Chelsea manager Hayes knows: “She still has a lot to learn and she’s learning very quickly. She’s a really relaxed person on the pitch.”

Statistics: The overall package is right

As far as her stats go, James is no high achiever. Last season she recorded eight goals and seven assists in 33 games for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and Champions League across all competitions. James has made 106 senior appearances in league and national teams, scoring 38 times.

After all, her pass values ​​are outstanding, compared to other strikers, according to the statistics website fbref.com, she is one of the top one percent of all players worldwide. Her defensive values ​​are also strong, with which she prevents enemy attacks at an early stage. The overall package of speed, pass security, overview and calmness makes up the great talent of the offensive power.

Kicked out of the women’s team – trained with boys

This great talent was recognized early on – but his career was not entirely without complications. James’ father Nigel recently revealed that his daughter started playing for Arsenal London’s women’s team at the age of 14. When she was even allowed to take a penalty in a friendly game, the other players opposed her father James reported in the football podcast “The Beautiful Game”. “She was too good to train with the other girls.”

So she was sent back to the training academy from the first women’s team. And there she trained not with girls of the same age, but with the boys’ team. “It had never happened before. Some of the boys’ parents didn’t like it,” said Nigel James, himself a UEFA-licensed coach.

She finally made her debut in the Super League at 16 for Arsenal, but her breakthrough came in the second division for Manchester United, where she scored 14 goals in 18 games and was instrumental in the 2018/19 promotion of the United had.

Off the field: Shy and introverted

Away from the field, Lauren James appears reserved, her coaches Hayes and Wiegman describe her as shy and introverted. This can also be seen in a half-hour talk show by the English Football Association after the 1-0 win against Denmark. James usually answers briefly. The center and winger does not like to push herself in public. Of her own accord, the sister of men’s international Reece James only speaks up on special occasions.

James makes racist hostilities public

As in February 2021, when she made racist hostilities public on social media channels and thus intervened in a debate about discrimination in English football. Hate speech is also a big topic in England, with scandals repeatedly shaking up the Premier League and numerous other black professionals or coaches in the Premier League, such as James’ brother Reece or Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Bukayo Sako and Patrick Vieira. Associations and politicians regularly promise to take tougher action against such statements.

Hopefully racism will not be an issue on Monday in the World Cup round of 16 in Brisbane, Australia. And James will probably speak up the way she likes it best: with goals and assists on the pitch.

England v Nigeria match facts

– Matches against each other: 3 (2 wins Nigeria, 1 win England)

– FIFA Ranking: England 4th / Nigeria 40th

– Best World Cup placement: England – Third place 2015 / Nigeria Round of 16 2019

– Fun Fact: England and Nigeria last played against each other 19 years ago. Nigeria won the friendly in April 2004 3-0

– Fun Fact 2: England are unbeaten in 20 competitive games

– Fun Fact 3: Nigeria went through the World Cup group stage unbeaten for the first time

