England and Spain in the final of the U21 European Championship

Title co-favourites England are the first team to reach the final of the U21 European Championship. The young footballers from the island deservedly defeated outsiders Israel 3-0 (1-0) in the semifinals on Wednesday. In the evening, the Spaniards followed up with a 5-1 (2-1) win over Ukraine. The final will be played on Saturday (6 p.m.) in Batumi, Georgia.

Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty in the 17th minute for the Young Lions in Batumi, Georgia, but then gave his team the lead in the 42nd minute.

AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili

Cole Palmer scored the decisive second goal in the 63rd minute. After minutes of video evidence of an alleged offside position, the goal counted. Shortly before the end, substitute Cameron Archer (90th) made the final score.

For the first time since 2009, the English made it into the final of a U21 European Championship. After the end, the Israelis can console themselves with a ticket for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Spain turns the game

In the second semi-final in Bucharest, Ukraine took the lead in the 13th minute through Artem Bondareno. But then the Spaniards turned up the heat. Abel Ruiz (17th), Oihan Sancet (24th), Antonio Blanco (54th), Aimar Oroz (68th) and Sergio Gomez (78th) made it clear to reach the final. The Spaniards were last European champions in 2019.

