(Qatar World Cup) England beat Iran 6:2 to get off to a good start in the group stage

China News Agency, Doha, November 21 (Reporter Wang Xi and Bian Liqun) Qatar World Cup ushered in a focus match in Group B on the 21st. Facing the highest-ranked Iranian team in Asia, the world powerhouse England easily won 6:2 and won the group stage.

As the first veteran team to appear in this World Cup, the performance of the favorite England team has attracted much attention. Before the game, Iranian coach Queiroz said bluntly that this England team is the most powerful team since 1966, and the game process between the two sides is destined to be extremely difficult.

At the beginning of the game, the England team pressed across the board, and once firmly suppressed the Iran team within the half-court, it was difficult to organize an effective counterattack. To make matters worse, the goalkeeper of the Iranian team, Beranwand, was injured and left the field due to a collision with his teammates during the attack. As a result, the team was forced to make substitutions and the game was interrupted for 14 minutes.

The England team then aggressively attacked. In the first half, Bellingham, Saka, and Sterling scored three goals in a row, which made the game lose suspense early.

Changing sides to fight again, the England team’s offensive continued unabated. Saka and Rashford scored two goals in a row to rewrite the score to 5:0. Subsequently, the head of the Iranian team, Mehdi Taremi, took advantage of the opponent’s defensive loopholes to get back a goal. But soon, England once again used a quick counterattack and Grealish scored a goal. Near the end, the Iranian team got a penalty kick. Mehdi Taremi made a penalty kick and finally fixed the score at 6:2. England won its first victory in the group stage as it wished.

According to the schedule, the England team will face the US team in the second round, while the Iranian team will face the challenge of the Welsh team.