England beats Argentina while outnumbered

Substitute George Ford led England to a 27-10 opening win over Argentina in Group D at the Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday. After a red card for Tom Curry in the third minute, the flyhalf became the match winner for the English with, among other things, three drop goals.

Ford, standing in for suspended captain Owen Farrell, scored his drop goals within eight minutes towards the end of the first half to take England’s lead from 3-3 to 12-3. Substitute Rodrigo Bruni scored Argentina’s only try in the final minute when the game was already decided.

Curry was the first player to be sent off at the Rugby World Cup via the new ‘bunker review system’. The system allows the officials in front of the screens to convert a yellow card originally shown by the referee into a red card.

Group D

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th England Argentina 27:10 10.09. Japan Chile 1:00 p.m. 16.09. Samoa Chile 3 p.m. 17.09. England Japan 9 p.m. 22.09. Argentina Samoa 5:45 p.m. 23.09. England Chile 5:45 p.m. 28.09. Japan Samoa 9 p.m. 30.09. Argentina Chile 3 p.m. 07.10. England Samoa 5.45pm 08.10. Japan Argentina 1:00 p.m

