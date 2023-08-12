England captain Harry Kane quits Premier League and joins Bayern Munich

Harry Kane after a goal scored against North Macedonia, during a Euro 2024 qualifying match, on June 19, 2023 in Manchester (United Kingdom). DAVE THOMPSON / AP

The other Prince Harry leaves his palace. After ten seasons at Tottenham, where he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world, the captain of the English selection, Harry Kane, was transferred on Saturday August 12 to Bayern Munich.

The North London club, however, seemed to have done everything this summer to repel the incessant assaults of the Bavarian team, to eleven consecutive national titles. Their latest offer, estimated by several media to be over 100 million euros – which would be a record for the German club – has been accepted. After yet another twist, Spurs owner Daniel Levy seemed to reconsider his decision and left the choice to the player, who opted for a new challenge.

In a situation similar to that of Kylian Mbappé – the star player refusing to extend for an additional year with PSG – Harry Kane and the club have chosen a path other than arm wrestling.

Despite a desperately empty trophy cabinet, Harry Kane has become a legend at Tottenham. Top scorer in Spurs history (280 goals), it was as captain that he led his partners to the Champions League final in 2019 (lost to Liverpool), the club’s only one to date. All he needs is a collective trophy to add to his myriad of individual awards. “It’s one of the only things I haven’t been able to do”, he regretted, last season, at the microphone of BeIN Sports. In the ranks of record champion German, a real winning machine with an overstaffed workforce, the player could quickly fill this gap – as of Saturday evening, if Bayern win the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

His departure could pack the transfer window

Seeing the captain of the English selection leave the Premier League is also an event. He could become the first player to wear the Three Lions armband by playing outside the English league since David Beckham – who played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007. Harry Kane could also write the first page of his international record at the summer 2024 during the next Euro, which will take place… in Germany. He remains on a disappointment since his penalty sent in the sky from Qatar against France, which precipitated the elimination of his country in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The one nicknamed Prince Harry did not appreciate the end of the adventure with Tottenham either. Released in the round of 16 of the last Champions League by AC Milan, the Spurs failed in 8th place in the Premier League, which deprives them of any European competition this season.

For that other player to have worn the captain’s armband for England, Michael Owen, the player should have stayed in London. “There is no success in winning a trophy with [le Bayern] »shouted on social network X (formerly Twitter) the former glory of Liverpool, who would have preferred to see his compatriot sign for Real Madrid or another big Premier League team.

The Englishman’s departure could bring down the dominoes in the attacking market. In a locked transfer window about world-class centre-forwards, the replacement of Kane should trigger a crossover in the European championships. If PSG has already found its happiness with the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos, Real Madrid is still trying to compensate for the departure of Karim Benzema, who has left for Saudi Arabia. And Kylian Mbappé is more transferable than ever.

Baptiste Leduc

