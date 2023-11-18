England Defeats Malta 2-0 in European Cup Qualifiers

In the ninth round of the 2024 European Cup qualifiers, England emerged victorious against Malta with a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium. The match, which took place at 03:45 in the morning on November 18, Beijing time, showcased England’s dominance on the field.

England’s captain, Kane, led the starting lineup, with Alexander-Arnold wearing No. 10 as the midfielder. Before the game commenced, both teams observed a moment of silence in honor of the recently deceased England legend, Sir Bobby Charlton.

The game started with Foden making a cross from the right side of the penalty area in the 8th minute, which was inadvertently blocked by Maltese defender Pepe, resulting in an own goal, giving England an early lead of 1-0.

At the end of the first half, England maintained their 1-0 lead against Malta. In the 75th minute of the second half, England expanded its lead with Kane scoring the team’s second goal, bringing the score to 2-0. This marked Kane’s 62nd goal of his national team career, setting the record for the top scorer in England team history.

Despite several attempts by both teams in the closing minutes of the game, England emerged victorious with a final score of 2-0. This win solidified England’s position in the qualifiers, with 6 wins and 1 draw in 7 games, and four consecutive A-level match victories.

With an unbeaten streak of nine A-level matches entering 2023, England has demonstrated their prowess on the field and their determination to secure a spot in the 2024 European Cup.