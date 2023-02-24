Manchester United were losing at half-time to FC Barcelona in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, but nevertheless won 2-1 and advanced to the next round. Erik ten Hag turned his team around at half-time as they eliminated the Catalans with goals from Fred and Antony.

See the video

Sport.pl Fight

The English media are delighted with Manchester United, who took another step during the tenure of the Dutch coach. Ten Haga still has a chance to win four trophies this season, and it is worth noting that the last one was almost six years ago.

“This Hag deserves as much praise as his team. Thanks to his decisions, Manchester United enjoyed one of the best nights in Europe in recent years. A team that has been a joke in recent years is very dangerous again and no one will want him (…) The memorable battles of Cristiano Ronaldo with FC Barcelona meant that on Thursday the name of the Portuguese was chanted again at Old Trafford, but today no one needs him there anymore, “we read in the “Manchester Evening News“.

Xavi comments on Barcelona’s great defeat. He pointed out the key moment

“The firmness and determination of this Haga were the basis for the reconstruction of Manchester United. His calmness and ability to make the right decisions lead the club into another bright era. The changes of the Dutchman made his team eliminate the most serious rival during his term of office” – wrote the journalists of “The Times”.

“Ten Hag praised his players after the match, but the truth is that he also deserved great praise. Personnel and tactical changes woke up Manchester United, who were losing after Robert Lewandowski’s goal. The team from Old Trafford is still fighting for the European trophy” – this is from railway skysports.com.

“He got a coach like Sir Alex Ferguson”

“The Manchester United manager and his men had a long celebration after the final whistle. The Dutchman changed the fortunes of a club that seemed to be going nowhere just a year ago. But this Hag knows he needs trophies to underline that his design and ideas have put Manchester United on a good footing way,” we read on BBC.com.

Tennis authorities threaten England against Russians. Voice from the Islands: A situation no one wants

“Manchester United finally got a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired a decade ago. At Old Trafford, they can hope that this Hag will lead the team to their first trophy since 2017. First chance at Wembley on Sunday in the cup final league,” reported the Daily Mail.

“This Hag changed Manchester United in just six months, and the night he eliminated FC Barcelona recalled the club’s best times. That night not only recalled the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, but also renewed the great pride of fans who had lived with great disappointments in recent years Finally, they could remember what the idea of ​​​​Manchester United is all about “- emphasized “The Sun”.