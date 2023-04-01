Home Sports England fans: Uefa asked to review treatment of travelling supporters in Italy
Uefa has been asked to look into the treatment of England fans who attended last week’s 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Italy in Naples.

Bus issues were followed by four ticket checks at the heavily-policed Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

England fans told the BBC they were charged at by police and struck with batons when trying to enter the ground.

After the match, Three Lions supporters were kept in the stadium for an hour after full-time.

The England Supporters Travel Club, run by the Football Association, said: “We know many of you are unhappy at what went on, both before and after the game against Italy.

In an email to fans, it added: “We have received some very detailed accounts since the match and share many of the concerns and frustrations.

“On Monday, we met with a representative from the travelling UK Policing to hear their view and discuss the circumstances. They too faced a very challenging situation, as did our staff on the ground.

“The Football Supporters’ Association has also raised significant concerns.

“Taking all of this into account, we are asking Uefa to conduct a review of what happened on Thursday night. We will keep you posted on how this unfolds.”

England recorded their first victory in Italy since 1961, with Harry Kane becoming the nation’s all-time record goalscorer in the win.

“We appreciate the time you give, and the expenses incurred in following England,” the ESTC continued.

“Our paramount concern is your safety and wellbeing. We work hard to make sure travelling to watch the team is as enjoyable as possible.

“On this occasion it was not, despite the months we spent planning while working in good faith with the authorities in Naples.

“We are sorry that what should have been a wonderful occasion watching our first win in Italy since 1961 was not, for many of you.”

