The double whistle in the 60th minute, the triple in the 59th minute of the second half. Adding up the recoveries of the first and second half, therefore, England-Iran lasted the beauty of 119 minutes, an eternity. In the first half of the game, obviously, the violent clash between two players from Iran took its toll, with the doctors helping goalkeeper Beiranvand, in pain and confused after hitting his defender head-on. In the event of a blow to the head, extreme caution is needed and there has been caution. The assignment of the 14 minutes of recovery was therefore understandable, with the end of the first half however whistled by Raphael Claus when the expected recovery had already been missed. In the official tally, it’s already one minute longer.