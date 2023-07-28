England lose through injury in beating Denmark Walsh

Key player Keira Walsh’s potentially serious injury marred England’s 1-0 (1-0) win over Denmark at the World Cup. In the 38th minute, the midfielder, who is under contract with FC Barcelona, ​​had to be carried off after apparently injuring her knee without outside influence. An exact diagnosis was not initially clear on Friday. Before 50,439 fans in Sydney, Lauren James scored the decisive goal for the European champions in the 6th minute.

With the second 1-0 win in the second group game, the English women are close to reaching the round of 16 at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 in the first game, can still progress on their own. Next Tuesday, coach Lars Sondergaard’s team will play against Haiti (1:00 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s soccer World Cup and on ARD), England will meet China in a parallel game.

The English victory in Sydney was deserved mainly because of the first half. Coach Sarina Wiegman-Glotzbach’s team let the ball and opponents run happily, and James’ precise and handsome shot from 17 meters was added. The game leveled off in the second half and substitute Amalie Vangsgaard missed Denmark’s best opportunity to equalise. Her header hit the post.

Just one point for South Africa

Argentina’s footballers, meanwhile, have shown comeback qualities and still secured a point against South Africa from a two-goal deficit. In their second game at this World Cup, the two teams drew 2-2 (0-1) in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 30th minute, Thembi Kgatlana extended the lead (66′). Sophia Braun (74th) and Romina Núñez (79th) scored for Argentina. The South Americans are still waiting for their first win at a World Cup. So far, the team had never progressed beyond the preliminary round. Argentina lost the first game 0-1 against Italy.

South Africa also now have a point after two appearances. The South Africans had drawn 2-1 against Sweden on Matchday 1. Argentina meets Sweden on Wednesday in the third group match day. South Africa has to deal with Italy at the same time (9.00 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s football World Cup and on ARD).

