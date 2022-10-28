Original title: England match Ding Junhui broke 100 in three consecutive strokes and joined Chen Zifan to advance to the main match

CCTV News: On October 27th, Beijing time, the 2022 Snooker England Open qualifiers continued. Ding Junhui felt hot and hit three consecutive 100s, plus one 50+, with a total score of 4-0. race. Facing the Thai players, Chen Zifan lost 3 match points 3-0 in a row, and only narrowly won 4-3 through the tiebreaker.

Ding Junhui showed his super offensive firepower in the first three rounds. He scored 3 shots in succession and broke 100. He won 3 consecutive rounds and won by one shot. He won the match point with a big score of 3-0.

In the fourth game, Ding Junhui took the lead, but only scored 5 points. Ian Burns seized the opportunity to get started, but broke after 32 points in a single shot. After that, Ding Junhui scored 54 points in a single shot and overtook 59(54)-32. Ian Burns didn’t seize the opportunity. After the third start, Ding Junhui won 83 (54)-32 and easily advanced to the main game with a big score of 4-0.