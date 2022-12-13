Home Sports England return to England after World Cup defeat – Xinhua English.news.cn
by admin
England return to England after World Cup defeat

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 11 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) The England team left the hotel where they had stayed in Qatar for more than 20 days at noon on the 11th, and returned to the UK by plane. It took only 12 hours for Fang to return home.

All members of the England team left the hotel for the airport at about 12:30 noon that day. Many fans gathered in front of the hotel to see off the team. According to British media reports, under the leadership of coach Southgate, all members arrived in Birmingham on the evening of the 11th London time.

The England team, which entered the semi-finals of the last World Cup, lost 1:2 to the French team and missed the semi-finals. Captain Kane missed a penalty and wasted a great opportunity to equalize.

Before returning home, Kane said on social media: “We have tried our best, but we have lost in the small details, and I take full responsibility for it. We will use this experience to improve our mental and physical strength in the face of the next challenge. more powerful.”

