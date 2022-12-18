The decision relieved the FA of embarrassment which, while looking around for replacements, had no intention of relieving the current coach of office.

Gareth Southgate has cleared his doubts and has decided to remain in charge of England. As reported by the Telegraph, the 52-year-old has not yet informed the Football Federation of his intentions, but everything suggests that, enjoying the full support of the FA, his experience on the bench of the Three Lions national team will continue at least until 2024.

CHOICE — Southgate, after the bitter elimination matured with France, had wanted to take some time to reflect on the possibility of honoring his contract. According to what was reported across the Channel, the technical commissioner, regardless of the final outcome of the tournament, had in any case decided to leave. The coach was very disappointed after the criticisms rained down on him following the defeats in the Nations League and was convinced that this negativity could be an obstacle in the growth path of the team.

NUMBERS — The decision relieved the FA of embarrassment which, while looking around for replacements, had no intention of relieving the current manager from his post, also by virtue of numbers that are difficult to contest. Southgate took charge of England in 2016. He led them to the World Cup and fourth place in 2018. He reached the first final in the history of the national team at the European Championships and the second ever after the only game played and won in the World Cup 1966. And he came out of the match against France with his head very high. During these years he also became the second most successful English manager in history, after Sir Alf Ramsey. See also Premier League: Manchester City draw with Newcastle United – yqqlm

TO WIN — As for the environment, after Qatar, the atmosphere around Southgate, although the quarter-finals were a step backwards in terms of results compared to the 2018 semi-final in Russia and the Wembley final, has changed. The criticisms turned into convinced applause and even the team, with Harry Kane in the lead, asked for and evidently obtained his stay. The group is solid and wants to keep winning. The next attempt will be in Germany, in the 2024 European Championships. A continental journey that picks up exactly where it left off. Southgate’s run in Europe will resume against Mancini’s Italy. See you next March.

