There are 25 players called up by the coach of theEnglandGareth Southgate, for the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships against Italy (Thursday 23rd at 8.45pm) and Ukraine (Sunday 26th at 6pm). In the English list, the absences of Alexander Arnold and Sterling stand out, while the Brentford striker Ivan is back Toney, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this year and is looking for his first international cap. News also in defense where they meet again Chiwell, James e Guehi.