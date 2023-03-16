Home Sports England squad for matches against Italy and Ukraine
Sports

England squad for matches against Italy and Ukraine

by admin
England squad for matches against Italy and Ukraine

There are 25 players called up by the coach of theEnglandGareth Southgate, for the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships against Italy (Thursday 23rd at 8.45pm) and Ukraine (Sunday 26th at 6pm). In the English list, the absences of Alexander Arnold and Sterling stand out, while the Brentford striker Ivan is back Toney, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this year and is looking for his first international cap. News also in defense where they meet again Chiwell, James e Guehi.

See also  England-USA 0-0: the match -

You may also like

Bundesliga: FC Schalke 04 announces the financial trend...

Telepass Official Mobility Platform Partner dell’Inter

Police are investigating: Braunschweig soccer players are threatened

Consumers, from the new ECB maxi-strike on household...

Biathlon: Bö makes a flawless series in the...

Riots in Naples: Eintracht-Justiziar Reschke: “This violence can...

Napoli-Eintracht: Abodi, an own goal from Ceferin –...

The Fifa president promises even more money

Andrea Iannone gives Elodie a car to celebrate...

RB Leipzig: Dispute about Gladbach issues – the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy