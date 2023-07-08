England U21 1-0 Spain U21: England win U21 Euros for first time in 39 years

Cole Palmer’s free-kick on the stroke of half-time deflected off team-mate Curtis Jones and landed in the net

England goalkeeper James Trafford saved a 99th-minute penalty as the Young Lions won the U21 European Championships for the first time in almost 40 years with a dramatic victory over Spain.

After Levi Colwill fouled Abel Ruiz in the box in added time, Trafford kept Ruiz’s low spot-kick out and produced another brilliant stop on the follow-up to secure England’s victory.

The winning goal came with virtually the last kick of the first half when Cole Palmer’s free-kick deflected off team-mate Curtis Jones and wrong-footed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas to find the corner of the net.

Spain, who had scored 13 goals in the tournament prior to the final, thought they had equalised in the second half, but Abel Ruiz’s headed goal was ruled out for offside.

Despite the late drama, the Young Lions held on to secure victory, becoming the first team to record six successive clean sheets in the competition’s history.

It means Lee Carsley’s talented side are the third England team to win the competition after previously picking up the trophy in 1982 and 1984.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

1Trafford

14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4Colwill2Aarons

20Palmer21Gomes17Jones10Smith Rowe

7Gibbs-White11Gordon

1TraffordBooked at 74mins14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4ColwillBooked at 45mins2Aarons20PalmerSubstituted forElliottat 83’minutes21GomesBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSkippat 73’minutes17Jones10Smith RoweSubstituted forMaduekeat 66’minutes7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 90minsSubstituted forArcherat 73’minutes11GordonSubstituted forDoyleat 83’minutesSubstitutes3Thomas6Skipp9Archer12Branthwaite13Griffiths15Cresswell16Johnson18Doyle19Elliott22Rushworth23Madueke

Spain U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

1 Ten

2Gomez14Paredes5Pacheco3Miranda

6Blanco16Baena Rodríguez

10Sánchez Rodríguez8Sancet17Gómez

9ruiz

1Tenas2GómezSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 73’minutes14Paredes5Pacheco3Miranda6BlancoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forCamelloat 83’minutes16Baena RodríguezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forOrozat 59’minutesBooked at 62mins10Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRiquelmeat 59’minutesBooked at 86mins8SancetBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVeiga Novasat 59’minutes17Gómez9RuizSubstitutes4Guillamón7Riquelme11Barrenetxea12Martínez13Agirrezabala15Gila18Veiga Novas19Oroz20Sánchez de la Peña21Camello22Bernabé23Román Riquelme

Live Text

Match ends, England U21 1, Spain U21 0.

Second Half ends, England U21 1, Spain U21 0.

Foul by Sergio Camello (Spain U21).

Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second yellow card to Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

Second yellow card to Antonio Blanco (Spain U21).

Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Spain U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Aimar Oroz (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR Decision: Penalty Spain U21.

Penalty Spain U21. Abel Ruiz draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Levi Colwill (England U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aimar Oroz with a cross.

Offside, England U21. James Garner tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.

Jon Pacheco (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Archer (England U21).

