England U21 1-0 Spain U21: England win Under-21 Euros for first time in 39 years

England won the Under-21 European Championships for the first time in nearly 40 years after a dramatic last-minute penalty save ensured the Young Lions held on to beat Spain.

The only goal of the game came with virtually the last kick of the first half after a Cole Palmer free-kick deflected off Curtis Jones and wrong-footed the Spanish goalkeeper to find the bottom corner of the net.

Spain, who had scored 13 goals in the tournament, thought they had equalised in the second half, but Abel Ruiz’s headed goal was ruled out for offside.

The drama continued until the last minute when England keeper James Trafford kept out Ruiz’s low spot-kick after a lengthy VAR check.

Trafford, who is set to move to Burnley from Manchester City for £15m, then produced another brilliant stop on the follow-up before being mobbed by his team-mates.

The victory meant Lee Carsley’s talented side are the third England team to win the competition after previously picking up the trophy in 1982 and 1984.

They are also the first team to record six successive clean sheets in the tournament’s history.

The Young Lions have played an exciting brand of football in Georgia, with a side packed with attacking talent.

England started the final positively, with Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon having the first meaningful chance of the match when his shot was pushed wide by Spain keeper Arnau Tenas.

Gordon was then involved again as he looked to tee up Morgan Gibbs-White before an interception from Jon Pacheco prevented the Nottingham Forest player from having a tap in.

Spain then came into the match, with Alex Baena curling an effort past Trafford’s post before scuffing another effort wide after he had picked up a loose pass by Gibbs-White.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill headed against the crossbar from an excellent delivery from Palmer, before the Manchester City man gave England the lead when his free-kick was deflected in by Liverpool’s Jones.

The half ended with bad blood as Palmer’s celebration led to a melee between both benches, which resulted in England coach Ashley Cole and Spanish fitness coach Carlos Rivera being sent to the stands.

England were under immense pressure during the second period, and it looked to have paid off for Spain when Ruiz headed in from a Baena cross, only for the offside flag to go up. Ruiz had another chance to equalise, but headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

The match ended in dramatic style when Colwill – so highly rated by England’s staff following his week training with the senior team – was judged to have fouled Ruiz in the box.

Trafford got down well to save the resulting penalty and an immediate follow-up to give England victory and spark scenes of jubilation.

The bad blood continued, however, with nine yellow and three red cards handed out by the final whistle.

Now that England have won the trophy, the discussions will start about which of these young stars will be knocking on the door of the senior squad and be in with a chance of playing in the senior European Championships next summer.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

1Trafford

14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4Colwill2Aarons

20Palmer21Gomes17Jones10Smith Rowe

7Gibbs-White11Gordon

1TraffordBooked at 74mins14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4ColwillBooked at 45mins2Aarons20PalmerSubstituted forElliottat 83’minutes21GomesBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSkippat 73’minutes17Jones10Smith RoweSubstituted forMaduekeat 66’minutes7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 90minsSubstituted forArcherat 73’minutes11GordonSubstituted forDoyleat 83’minutesSubstitutes3Thomas6Skipp9Archer12Branthwaite13Griffiths15Cresswell16Johnson18Doyle19Elliott22Rushworth23Madueke

Spain U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

1 Ten

2Gomez14Paredes5Pacheco3Miranda

6Blanco16Baena Rodríguez

10Sánchez Rodríguez8Sancet17Gómez

9ruiz

1Tenas2GómezSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 73’minutes14Paredes5Pacheco3Miranda6BlancoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forCamelloat 83’minutes16Baena RodríguezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forOrozat 59’minutesBooked at 62mins10Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRiquelmeat 59’minutesBooked at 86mins8SancetBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVeiga Novasat 59’minutes17Gómez9RuizSubstitutes4Guillamón7Riquelme11Barrenetxea12Martínez13Agirrezabala15Gila18Veiga Novas19Oroz20Sánchez de la Peña21Camello22Bernabé23Román Riquelme

Live Text

Match ends, England U21 1, Spain U21 0.

Second Half ends, England U21 1, Spain U21 0.

Foul by Sergio Camello (Spain U21).

Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second yellow card to Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

Second yellow card to Antonio Blanco (Spain U21).

Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Spain U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Aimar Oroz (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

VAR Decision: Penalty Spain U21.

Penalty Spain U21. Abel Ruiz draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Levi Colwill (England U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aimar Oroz with a cross.

Offside, England U21. James Garner tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.

Jon Pacheco (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Archer (England U21).

Rodrigo Riquelme (Spain U21) is shown the yellow card.

