England v Wales: Wales praise ‘talent’ Taine Plumtree ahead of potential first Test start

Taine Plumtree is a former New Zealand Under-20s international

Wales have praised Taine Plumtree’s impact following his introduction to the World Cup training squad.

Plumtree only arrived in Wales in July after signing for Scarlets.

After training camps in Switzerland and Turkey, Plumtree made his international debut as a replacement against England in the 20-9 win last Saturday.

The 23-year-old back row is in contention to make his first start at Twickenham on Saturday, while centre Joe Roberts could win his first cap.

“Taine is been very good, he’s a great guy to have around the squad and he can play,” said kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

“He’s a talent and an athlete. He understands the game and he played pretty well when he came on Saturday.

“We’ll see if he gets another opportunity in the coming weeks but he’s a good player. He’s a good asset to the squad as a player and a person.

“I think he said to most of the guys he was pretty nervous before coming in out to Switzerland and not knowing anyone. He’s certainly found his feet and he gets on with the guys.

“He’s a great member of the squad both on and off the pitch. He’s made a positive impact for us.”

Plumtree qualifies for Wales having been born in Swansea while his Kiwi father John was coaching the All Whites.

The family moved to South Africa, his mother’s home country, where John coached the Sharks before taking up an assistant role under Joe Schmidt in Ireland, finally moving back to Wellington in New Zealand in 2015.

Plumtree can play across the back row as Wales look for number eight alternatives to Taulupe Faletau who is recovering from a calf injury.

After Aaron Wainwright impressed on Saturday in the victory against England, Plumtree could be handed the role against England in west London in a back row alongside Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell, with Dragons back row Taine Basham also in contention.

‘Strides’ fitness palettes

Jenkins confirmed Faletau will not be fit for selection this weekend but hopes the Cardiff number eight will prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup next month.

“He’s making good strides and we just need to keep an eye on him,” said Jenkins.

“He’s a class act and the last thing we want to do is push him too early but he’s making progress and he’s in a pretty good place. As for this Saturday he won’t be, but who knows for a week later?

“He’s doing alright at the minute but is a big player for us and we know how good he is.

“He’s been there and done it. He’s a world-class player, so we’ll see what happens in the coming days and weeks.”

Warren Gatland is set to make wholesale changes for the game this weekend, with Roberts in line to feature in a backline alongside the likes of Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins and Owen Williams, while uncapped Ospreys centre Keiran Williams is planning to be involved in the 23-man squad.

Ospreys are in line to be heavily represented in the front five with Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard and Rhys Davies waiting to be given their chance.