England vs. Colombia highlights: Lionesses advance to semifinals with 2-1 comeback win

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal round concluded Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) as England rallied to defeat Colombia at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

England will now face tournament co-host Australia in a heavyweight semifinal matchup Wednesday.

England vs. Colombia Highlights

Colombia still showed why they are more than a plucky underdog, creating quality chances all match long, including several from eighteen-year-old phenom and likely tournament Best Young Player award frontrunner Linda Caicedo. The CONMEBOL representee also struck first in the match via a spectacular goal from midfielder Leicy Santos.

The Lionesses, which were already shorthanded entering this tournament thanks to injuries to several key players and the suspension of star forward Lauren James, got clutch goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to power them to their third consecuitive Women’s World Cup semifinal berth.

Check out the highlights below!

England 2, Colombia 1

SECOND HALF

90+7′: Colombia still trying for that equalizer

89′: Letting them play

78′ Colombia still pressing!

Mayra Ramírez had a solid opportunity, but England’s back line held firm once again.

70′ WHAT A SAVE!

Colombia’s Lorena Bedoya Durango drilled a shot from distance, but England goalkeeper Mary Earps came up with an incredible acrobatic save.

63′ Russo gives England the lead

Alessia Russo got behind the Colombia defense and delivered a perfect shot in the corner of the goal to give England a 2-1 lead.

England’s Alessia Russo scores vs. Colombia in 63′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

England took a 2-1 lead vs. Colombia after Alessia Russo’s goal in 63′.

57′: Getting fancy

England was awarded a free kick as three players gathered around the ball in attempt to confuse Colombia. Lauren Hemp sprinted to the net, Alex Greenwood went toward the ball but then backed off, and then Georgia Stanway ended up taking the free kick and delivered a pass to Hemp, who got a shot off, but it was saved by Perez.

FIRST HALF

45+6′: Lauren Hemp finds the equalizer!

Hemp took advantage of an error from Colombia keeper Catalina Pérez to get England’s much-needed equalizer just before the halftime whistle.

This marked the first quarterfinal match of this year’s Women’s World Cup when both teams scored a first-half goal.

England’s Lauren Hemp scores goal vs. Colombia in 45+7′

44′: An incredible goal!

Colombia midfielder Leicy Santos got the first score of the game with a beautiful chip into the net that was perfectly placed out of the reach of Mary Earps.

Colombia’s Leicy Santos scores goal vs. England in 44′

38′: What a touch by Linda Caicedo!

The teenage prodigy showed off her skill yet again while surrounded by England defenders in the box, but the Lionesses were able to prevent her from getting a shot off.

27′: Another big save for catalina perez

23′: Plenty of physicality in this match

15′: Opportunities for both sides early!

9′: Injury blow for Colombia

Defender Carolina Arias had to leave due to injury following a hard collision in the box. Teenager Ana Guzman, who has already seen action this World Cup, is on as an early substation for Colombia.

6′: Early chances for England!

Colombia’s defense held strong and kept the Lionesses off the scoresheet early.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

