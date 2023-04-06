England’s footballers won the first edition of the “Finalissima”. The European champions defeated South American champions Brazil 4-2 on penalties at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.

The hosts had taken the lead through Ella Toone in the 23rd minute, and Andressa Alves forced a late goal on penalties for Brazil (93′). There is no extension in this competition.

Premiere for the women

After the revival of the intercontinental comparison between the European and South American champions for men last year, there was now the same format for women for the first time.

England, who had beaten Germany in the final at the 2022 European Championship, showed a strong performance and kept their nerve from the penalty spot. Argentina won the men’s duel 3-0 against European champions Italy in 2022, also at Wembley Stadium.