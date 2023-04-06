Home Sports England win “Finalissima” against Brazil
Sports

England win “Finalissima” against Brazil

by admin
England win “Finalissima” against Brazil

England’s footballers won the first edition of the “Finalissima”. The European champions defeated South American champions Brazil 4-2 on penalties at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.

The hosts had taken the lead through Ella Toone in the 23rd minute, and Andressa Alves forced a late goal on penalties for Brazil (93′). There is no extension in this competition.

Premiere for the women

After the revival of the intercontinental comparison between the European and South American champions for men last year, there was now the same format for women for the first time.

England, who had beaten Germany in the final at the 2022 European Championship, showed a strong performance and kept their nerve from the penalty spot. Argentina won the men’s duel 3-0 against European champions Italy in 2022, also at Wembley Stadium.

See also  Nets Lone Ranger referee report:Three missed sentences, Nets suffered two losses, Durant was ignored by thugs – yqqlm

You may also like

Minister Holland, we always evaluate Feyenoord matches behind...

Straka starts Masters with a good 70s round

Dan Evans: British number two ends six-match losing...

Lukaku and Handanovic disqualified for one match, Cuadrado...

“Inclusion through sport works very well”

Clippers hand Lakers their 11th straight loss in...

Both Shen Zijie and Cheng Shuipeng were fined...

Hadrava will play the Champions League final, Jastrzebski...

Chambéry beats Nîmes, Sélestat wins on the wire...

Hangzhou Binjiang “Little White Bowl” ushered in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy