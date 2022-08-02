Home Sports England wins the women’s European football championship. Kane: “Incredible result”
England wins the women’s European football championship. Kane: “Incredible result”

The striker of Tottenham and the English men’s national team wanted to congratulate his colleagues Leonesse

Great enthusiasm in London and throughout England for the victory of the European Championship by the women’s national team. Harry Kane, striker of Tottenham and the men’s selection, wanted to compliment his colleagues: “Last night was a fantastic evening for the Leonesse and for English football as a whole. But the night will inspire a whole generation, there will be so many girls who will want to be one of those Lionesses and it’s special. Incredible result!“.

