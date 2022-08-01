Original title: England women’s football team overtime lore Germany women’s football first women’s European Cup title

On August 1st, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s European Cup final was held at Wembley Stadium. The host England women’s football team played against the German women’s football team, which had won the tournament eight times. In the end, with Kelly’s winning goal in extra time, England women’s football team 2-1 Germany women’s football team. , the first women’s European Cup in history.

In the 4th minute, England quickly counterattacked and hung to the back of the goal. White’s header was confiscated by the goalkeeper.

In the 39th minute, the England women’s football Meade made an inverted triangle pass, and White followed up with a shovel shot slightly higher.

In the 62nd minute, the England women’s football team broke the deadlock! Thun received a long pass from Walsh to form a single-handed shot. Facing the goalkeeper, he calmly scooped and scored, and the England women’s football team led 1-0.

In the 67th minute, Magur of the German women’s football team shot the goal post from the right side of the penalty area.

In the 78th minute, the German women’s football team played a wonderful match on the right, and Vasmuth, who came off the bench, assisted Magul with a shot to equalize the score.

In the 109th minute, the English women’s football team Kelly scored the winning goal in the corner kick, England women’s football team 2-1 Germany women’s football team.

At the end of the game, the English women’s football team defeated the German women’s football team 2-1, winning the Women’s European Cup for the first time in history.