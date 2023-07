After 14 years, England’s footballers advanced to the final of the European Under-21 Championship. They comfortably defeated Israel 3-0 in the opening semi-final in Batumi and will face Spain for the trophy on Saturday. The five-time European champions also performed superbly in the second semi-final, outclassing Ukraine after a 5:1 turnaround in Bucharest, and they will play for gold for the first time since 2019.

