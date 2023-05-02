England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdraw from LGPA event because of injury and illness

Charley Hull, left, and Georgia Hall both apologised for withdrawing

England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have withdrawn from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament because of injury and illness respectively.

Hall has a foot injury while Hull said she felt sick with “stomach issues”.

The 27-year-olds played in the weekend’s LA Championship, with Hall finishing tied 44th and Hull tied17th.

Alice Hewson and Liz Young have been called into the England team for the biennial event, joining Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law.

“I’ve been struggling with my foot for the past few weeks and in spite of daily physio treatment it’s not improving, so I’ve been advised to take a week off,” said world number 10 Hall.

Of her illness, Hull, ranked 18th in the world, said: “I’ve been quite sick the past couple of weeks with stomach issues. I was hoping I could play through it but it seems not and I’m going to need to seek some help.”

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown event, which this year will be contested from 4-7 May in San Francisco, is an international event where teams compete in a round-robin group stage before the top two in each group progress to the semi-finals.

England, the fifth seeds, are drawn in Group A with the United States, Sweden and China. Group B comprises South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Australia.