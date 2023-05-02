Home » England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdraw from LGPA event because of injury and illness
Sports

England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdraw from LGPA event because of injury and illness

by admin
England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdraw from LGPA event because of injury and illness
Charley Hull, left, and Georgia Hall both apologised for withdrawing

England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have withdrawn from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown tournament because of injury and illness respectively.

Hall has a foot injury while Hull said she felt sick with “stomach issues”.

The 27-year-olds played in the weekend’s LA Championship, with Hall finishing tied 44th and Hull tied17th.

Alice Hewson and Liz Young have been called into the England team for the biennial event, joining Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law.

“I’ve been struggling with my foot for the past few weeks and in spite of daily physio treatment it’s not improving, so I’ve been advised to take a week off,” said world number 10 Hall.

Of her illness, Hull, ranked 18th in the world, said: “I’ve been quite sick the past couple of weeks with stomach issues. I was hoping I could play through it but it seems not and I’m going to need to seek some help.”

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown event, which this year will be contested from 4-7 May in San Francisco, is an international event where teams compete in a round-robin group stage before the top two in each group progress to the semi-finals.

England, the fifth seeds, are drawn in Group A with the United States, Sweden and China. Group B comprises South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Australia.

See also  After Elden Ring, From Software should make a real co-op game

You may also like

In great financial difficulty, the London Irish under...

Kick-off for Julia Grabher in Spain

Leeds set to sack Javi Gracia and in...

Physical activity is asserting itself as a weaning...

NBA Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

Černý and Hirt are in the team nomination...

IN MEXICO 1986 FRANCE BEATS BELGIUM AND EQUALS...

Arsenal fails with ÖFB duo in semifinals

the party and the (peaceful) pitch invasion by...

“Mystery Messi: fly to Arabia the day after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy