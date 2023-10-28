Home » England’s rugby players beat Argentina at the World Cup and won bronze medals for the first time
England’s rugby players beat Argentina at the World Cup and won bronze medals for the first time

The 2003 world champions and three-time silver medalists won the first half 16-10, with Farrell providing eleven points. Shortly after the break, however, the South Americans turned the score in their favor thanks to a five-pointer and a successful conversion.

But they did not enjoy the leadership for long. After an opponent’s mistake in the passing game, the English returned to the lead with another five and a conversion and defended the win in a dramatic finish. The Argentines could have equalized five minutes before the end, but Nicholas Sánchez did not convert the free kick.

England beat Argentina as they did in their opening group game.

Rugby World Cup – for 3rd place (Saint-Denis): England – Argentina 26:23 (10:16)

