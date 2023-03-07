A supporter of English second division club FC Blackpool was so badly injured in a clash between rival football fans in Blackpool on Saturday that he later died in hospital. The club announced on Monday that they were “shocked and saddened” by the death of the 55-year-old man. The details were initially unclear. The police are investigating.

According to BBC information, a brawl broke out between supporters of the two teams near the stadium on Saturday night after Blackpool’s home game against Burnley. The man, who has since died, was later found with severe head injuries in front of a pub. He was taken to a clinic, but any help came too late.