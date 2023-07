English football international Mason Mount has transferred from Chelsea to Manchester United, with whom he signed a five-year contract with an option for another year. According to the BBC website, the “Red Devils” paid 55 million pounds (over 1.5 billion crowns) for the twenty-four-year-old midfielder. In addition, the transfer amount will increase by another five million pounds (roughly 138 million crowns) if the pre-given conditions are met.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook