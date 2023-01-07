Home Sports English: “Nico too important, we want to repeat ourselves. Amrabat returned upset”
The words of the Italian after the painful victory obtained with Sassuolo

In the post match of Fiorentina-Sassuolo, the Viola coach Vincenzo Italian thus commented the return to victory by the viola a Dazn: “It’s a concrete victory, less qualitative than Wednesday’s performance, but matches are also won with concreteness and heart, which add points to our rankings. Sassuolo are a formidable team, as are Monza, they are organized teams that arrive in it leads to our first mistake.At the moment we are keeping the victory, we were good at taking three points that are too important for us. Nico Gonzalez? From the field, the sensation is that of knowing how to read dirty balls and knowing how to throw himself into spaces in progression, we recover an important player who has few games in his legs and slowly we will try to put him at the top Cabral ko? Jovic took a blow in the final stages, while Arthur sprained his ankle which didn’t allow him to return.”

Offensive changes? I think we must always have this mentality, even offensive players must come in and sacrifice themselves for their teammates, I think that in this way you can also play with four players up front. But in the second half the players dragged me along: we have an incredible tour de force and the thing that matters most to me is to recover all the players like Castroville.He loved? He too arrived upset, he played seven games in less than perfect conditions, he carries some aftermath and when we have him 100% he will be one more player for us. Target Europe? I like the ambition of the boys, to confirm what was done last year. We can go through negative moments, we are restarting in the championship and we want to repeat what we achieved with sweat and effort last year”.

