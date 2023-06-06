Home » English teams in the Champions League final: the precedents between revenge, ducks, comebacks and prodigies (and Inter smiles)
English teams in the Champions League final: the precedents between revenge, ducks, comebacks and prodigies (and Inter smiles)

Before the match lost against Sevilla, there was one fact that worried Roma fans more than any other: from 2001 onwards, Spanish teams had won all the finals they had taken part in in European cups. Unfortunately for Mourinho and his boys, the Andalusians in one fell swoop confirmed their fabulous tradition in the Europa League and further validated this happy statistic for La Liga (18 consecutive final wins). But Inter, for their part, can smile and look with greater optimism at the last act of the Champions League against Manchester City: for the English in the Champions League the numbers are decidedly worse, with only two finals won out of the 8 played against a foreign team from 2000 to today.

