English week for Wolfsburg: Question marks behind Popp’s use before Arsenal game

As of: 04/17/2023 6:06 p.m

The footballers of VfL Wolfsburg have to do without the national players Alexandra Popp, Merle Frohms and Marina Hegering in the Bundesliga game at MSV Duisburg, but hope that they will play in the first Champions League semi-final against WFC Arsenal.

The biggest question mark for the game in the premier class on Sunday in the home arena is behind the use of DFB captain Popp.

The 32-year-old suffered a foot injury in the international defeat against Brazil in Nuremberg last week and was also absent from Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win in the DFB Cup semifinals at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Game against Duisburg “still too early”

“The game is still too early for Poppi, but we are basically very, very satisfied with the healing process.” said coach Tommy Stroot before the German champions’ league game this Wednesday (7 p.m.). “We’re hoping to get more and more of them out onto the green grass as the week progresses.”