Eni will be Top Partner of the Italian national football teams until 2026

Eni will still be Top Partner of the Italian national football teams until 2026: the renewal of the partnership with the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) was announced today in Coverciano, during the retreat of the senior national team, working towards the matches against Macedonia North and Ukraine, valid for qualification for the 2024 European Championship.

Eni strongly believes in the Azzurra shirt, a symbol of sporting passion that has always united our country and Italians around the world, respecting traditions and fundamental values, such as sharing, respect and integration. Principles that Eni proudly shares and on which he inspires his daily commitment to promoting social aggregation, respect for the rules and for the environment.

Eni will still be alongside the Italian Teams, the male and female footballers who will take to the field to represent Italy in the next international events and will support their sporting ambitions, their hopes, their dreams.

