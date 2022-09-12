Enjoy the riverside scenery, enjoy the fun of running, Qiantou·2022 Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon Moonlight Run

City Express The fifteenth moon is sixteen rounds. Last night, Qiantou · 2022 Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon pre-training – 5km Moonlight Run started hotly in Qianjiang Century Park.

Nearly a hundred runners ran a 5-kilometer moonlight run against the moonlight by the Qiantang River, feeling the charm of running, enjoying the beautiful night view, and welcoming the Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon to be held in October.

The moonlight running route is the middle section of the “most beautiful runway”. The riverside runway has a wide view and the night view of Qianjiang New Town is unobstructed. As the sky darkened, the fluorescent equipment worn by the contestants blended in with the beauty of the riverside, and many passersby took out their mobile phones to take pictures.

The organizer has set up a departure arch, and there is also a supply station in the middle, equipped with sports drinks, fruits and moon cakes, etc., and also prepared light sticks and competition clothes for the contestants. The event arrangement and logistical support were well received by runners.

Chen Guifen, a runner who signed up for the first time, ran 5 kilometers the day before yesterday, and also participated in a cross-country run before joining the Moonlight Run yesterday. She said that no matter what the weather is, running 5 kilometers a day is a common practice for her, and she has participated in many running events, large and small, but it is the first time to run by the Qiantang River during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

There were also representatives of many well-known companies who came to participate in the Moonlight Run last night. Wu Xiaoqiang is the head of the running team of the City Qiantou Group, and also participated in the Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon last year as a contestant. “Seventy or eighty people in our running team have participated in marathon competitions. Today, we participated in the 5-kilometer run, mainly to enjoy the joy brought by sports.”

As soon as the starting gun rang, the runners waved the light sticks and set off, becoming a scenery along the Qiantang River. Some pedestrians walking by the river also participated in it, and some children watched everyone running and followed.

This Moonlight Run is a pre-training exercise for Qiantou·2022 Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon. Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon is the first sports-style entrepreneurial exchange activity in China that came into being under the atmosphere of innovation and entrepreneurship in Hangzhou. Since its establishment in 2016, it has successfully held 6 session. The event always adheres to the team competition system of “4 people form a team, 4 people relay or start at the same time” and the concept of “communication first, competition second”. The unit’s running team participated, and nearly 250 participating teams have signed up.