Ennio Ponzi, historic fly-half for Aquila Rugby and the national team was 72 years old. He was the tenth all-time leading scorer for Italy. The Italian Rugby Federation will hold a minute of silence on all fields in his memory

Everyone in L’Aquila remembered him both for being one of the creators of the Aquila rugby championships in 1981 and 1982 and for later becoming an esteemed orthopedic surgeon. He passed away at the age of 72 Ennio Ponzihistoric opening half of Aquila Rugby and the national team, player with 20 appearances for Italy between 1973 and 1977. He had scored 133 points during his international career, still today the tenth best scorer all-time with the Italy shirt. Flag, as mentioned, of Aquila Rugby, he had made his debut with the club in the Abruzzo capital at the age of 18, remaining for almost his entire career with the club that had launched him, to close in 1986 with the Rugby Roma shirt and over 1,400 points scored in the top league.

The Italian Rugby Federation – reads a note – participates in the pain of the family and of L'Aquila rugby for the disappearance of one of the architects of the two green-and-white championships of 1981 and 1982. The condolences of the president Marzio Innocenti and of all the Federal Council. In memory of Ennio Ponzi, the federal president has ordered that a minute's silence be observed on all fields in Italy on the weekend of 1 and 2 April.